In pics: Chinese brands fashion show at 2023 Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show
A model presents a creation during a Chinese brands fashion show at the 2023 Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a Chinese brands fashion show at the 2023 Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a Chinese brands fashion show at the 2023 Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a Chinese brands fashion show at the 2023 Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a Chinese brands fashion show at the 2023 Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.