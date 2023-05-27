Fashion show held in Karachi, Pakistan
Models present creations during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
Models present creations during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese-Australian fashion designer creates bicultural "nostalgia" collection
- Feature: Chinese student fashion designer wows audience in London
- Interview: China has become world's new fashion and technology trendsetter, says Hugo Boss CEO
- Highlights of Vancouver Fashion Week Fall/Winter-2023
- Highlights of Milan Fashion Week
- Milan Fashion Week: Fendi Fall/Winter 2023/2024 collection
- Fashion week to display latest designs in China's Hainan
- Cycling in vintage costumes becomes new fashion among young Chinese
- Market size of Shenzhen’s modern fashion industry reaches nearly 1 tln yuan
- Highlights of Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.