Fashion show held in Karachi, Pakistan

Xinhua) 09:50, May 27, 2023

Models present creations during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A model presents a creation during a fashion show organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 26, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

