Highlights of Malta Fashion Week

Xinhua) 10:52, July 06, 2023

A model presents a creation during the Malta Fashion Week in Valletta, Malta, on July 5, 2023. The Malta Fashion Week kicked off on July 3 and will run until July 7. (Photo by Jonathan Borg/Xinhua)

