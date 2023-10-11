Languages

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Explore the elegance of Horst's works

(People's Daily App) 15:46, October 11, 2023

Horst was a pioneer in fashion photography. He elevated this genre into an art form. Check out the video to explore the timeless elegance of his artworks.

