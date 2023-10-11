Home>>
Explore the elegance of Horst's works
(People's Daily App) 15:46, October 11, 2023
Horst was a pioneer in fashion photography. He elevated this genre into an art form. Check out the video to explore the timeless elegance of his artworks.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-France Fashion Week builds bridge for cultural exchanges
- In pics: red carpet for premiere of film Memory at Venice Int'l Film Festival
- In pics: Chinese brands fashion show at 2023 Apparel Textile Sourcing Trade Show
- China Fashion Week S/S 2024 kicks off in Beijing
- In pics: 2024 Spring/Summer Shanghai Fashion Week
- Hilary Chong crowned at Miss Hong Kong 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.