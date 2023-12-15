Home>>
Vicky's Vlog: Beauty of Vietnamese Ao Dai
By Wang Zi, Xie Runjia, Kou Jie (People's Daily App) 16:09, December 15, 2023
The Ao Dai, a traditional Vietnamese costume commonly made from silk or other soft fabrics, is often worn by women on special occasions. What do they look like? Watch as our reporter tries one on in Hanoi.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China, Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on path of friendship, cooperation
- China, Vietnam agree to expand bilateral trade
- China, Vietnam agree to seek lasting resolution of maritime disputes
- China, Vietnam to participate in building global clean energy partnership
- Xi returns to China after state visit to Vietnam
- Xi says China-Vietnam friendship's foundation lies among two peoples, future to be created by young people
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.