China, Vietnam agree to seek lasting resolution of maritime disputes

Xinhua) 21:55, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam reached agreements on seeking a lasting resolution of maritime disputes during a state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

According to a joint statement issued Wednesday, leaders of the two countries held an in-depth and candid exchange of views on maritime issues during the visit, with both sides stressing the need to better manage and actively resolve maritime disputes, so as to safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea and the region at large.

Both sides, said the statement, agreed to continue abiding by the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and two countries, to persist in friendly consultations, to strengthen the government-level border negotiation delegations and their subsidiary working groups, and to actively seek a basic and long-term resolution which is mutually acceptable and conforms to the agreement on the basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related matters between China and Vietnam as well as international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Both sides agreed to actively promote consultations on joint maritime development and negotiations on the delimitation of sea areas beyond the mouth of the Beibu Gulf, aiming to achieve substantive progress in these two areas at an early date, said the statement.

The two sides agreed to continue the comprehensive and effective implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and to conclude a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea based on consensus through consultation, which is in line with international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, read the statement.

They also agreed to refrain from actions that could complicate the situation or escalate disputes, and jointly maintaining maritime stability.

During the two-day visit, Xi and Vietnamese leaders exchanged views on properly handling maritime disputes on multiple occasions.

Maritime disputes are only part of Vietnam-China relations, and it is believed that the two sides can properly handle them in the spirit of mutual trust and mutual respect, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong in a meeting with Xi on Tuesday.

For his part, Xi said that China and Vietnam should turn challenges posed by maritime issues into opportunities of bilateral cooperation.

The two sides should actively discuss and carry out more maritime cooperation projects and strive to promote joint maritime development, he added.

When meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on Wednesday, Xi reiterated that China is willing to enhance communication and coordination with Vietnam to find a long-term solution to maritime issues that is acceptable to both sides, and promote all parties to reach a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea at an early date.

"The world can have peace when neighbors prioritize diplomacy and cooperation over conflict and hostility," said Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia.

"Fostering strong relationships between China and Vietnam can establish trust, engage in dialogue, and find peaceful resolutions to any disputes or conflicts that may arise," he said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liu Ning)