China reiterates support for Vietnam's prosperity, development
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has reiterated its support for Vietnam's prosperity and development, as well as its people's well-being, according to a joint statement issued by China and Vietnam on Wednesday.
China supports Vietnam in building a strong and independent economic system and promoting the cause of "Doi Moi" (renewal), industrialization, and modernization in a coordinated manner, said the statement issued during the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.
China also supports Vietnam in reaching full international integration and developing extensive and friendly foreign relations, so that it can play a more important role in regional and world peace, stability, development, and prosperity, said the statement.
