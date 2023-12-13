We Are China

Peng Liyuan visits Vietnam National University, Hanoi

Xinhua) 19:04, December 13, 2023

Peng Liyuan, spouse of Chinese President Xi Jinping, accompanied by Phan Thi Thanh Tam, spouse of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, visits Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Vietnam, Dec. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- More Vietnamese youths are welcome to study in China to enhance mutual understanding and friendship, said Peng Liyuan, spouse of Chinese President Xi Jinping, here on Wednesday.

Peng made these remarks while visiting Vietnam National University, Hanoi, accompanied by Phan Thi Thanh Tam, spouse of Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

During the visit, Peng listened to the introduction of the university's establishment, operation and international exchanges.

At the cultural center on the campus, Peng and Tam cordially interacted with Vietnamese students learning Chinese. The students organized a small talent show to demonstrate their language abilities.

Peng gave a thumbs-up for their proficiency in Chinese and diverse talents, saying that language serves as a bridge for communication.

She encouraged everyone to study Chinese diligently, gain a better understanding of China, become ambassadors for promoting China-Vietnam ties, and ensure the China-Vietnam friendship passed on from generation to generation.

