City view of Hanoi, Vietnam

This photo taken on Dec. 9, 2023 shows a view of Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

The Vietnamese capital city of Hanoi, located on the Red River Delta, is an ancient city with a history of more than a thousand years. With natural scenery and subtropical city view, it draws lots of visitors from home and abroad.

This photo taken on Aug. 23, 2019 shows Doan Mon (South Gate) of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Wang Di)

This photo taken on Aug. 19, 2023 shows Bat Trang Pottery Museum in Bat Trang Pottery Village, Gia Lam district, Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Photo by Pham Dinh Duc/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2023 shows a view of Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

A citizen looks at lotus flowers at the West Lake in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, July 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Di)

This photo taken on July 22, 2023 shows egg coffee with patterns of Hanoi's landscape at a coffee shop in the Old Quarter in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Photo by Pham Dinh Duc/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 15, 2019 shows the Khue Van Cac, the Constellation of Literature Pavilion, in Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Wang Di)

This photo taken on June 22, 2023 shows a view of Long Bien Bridge, a historic cantilever bridge across the Red River, in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Photo by Pham Dinh Duc/Xinhua)

A train runs on the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam, Dec. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018 shows the scenery of the West Lake in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Photo by Ngo Minh Tien/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Dec. 6, 2022 shows a view of Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

