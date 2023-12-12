Xi says China, Vietnam on promising path of building community with shared future for mankind

BEIJING, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) as well as the two countries have found a promising path of jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

Xi made the remarks in a signed article published by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam on Tuesday prior to his visit to the country, titled "Building a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future That Carries Strategic Significance And Writing Together a New Chapter in Our Modernization Drive."

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Xi noted. "No matter how the global environment has changed, our two parties and countries have worked together to uphold peace and tranquility, pursue development and cooperation, and promote prosperity and progress. We have found a promising path of jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

The two countries have conducted exchanges with mutual trust. Leaders of the two parties and countries have visited each other frequently like relatives, Xi said.

The two countries have enhanced their common interests with mutually beneficial cooperation. China has long been Vietnam's largest trading partner, and Vietnam is China's biggest trading partner in ASEAN and the fourth largest globally, he said.

The two countries have brought their two peoples closer together through friendly exchanges. Travels between the two countries quickly rebounded this year. From January to October, Chinese tourists made more than 1.3 million visits to Vietnam, he said.

The two countries have always treated each other with sincerity. As two vocal advocates of multilateralism, both China and Vietnam value the importance of dialogue, consultation, and peaceful cooperation, and firmly uphold the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the Chinese president noted.

"We support each other on issues involving our respective core interests and major concerns, and maintain close coordination in regional and international cooperation mechanisms," he said.

"Vietnam is an important player in the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative (GDI). It supports the Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and supports China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership," Xi said.

