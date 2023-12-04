China ready to jointly advance building of China-Vietnam community with shared future: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 10:22, December 04, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work together with the Vietnamese side to jointly push forward the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said here on Saturday.

In a meeting with Le Hoai Trung, head of the Commission for External Relations of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Wang noted that the leaders of both parties have established solid mutual trust and deep friendship, which is the most important political guarantee for the steady development of relations between the two countries.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that China regards relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and stands ready to work with Vietnam to earnestly implement the high-level consensus and carefully prepare for the important political agenda of the two countries.

Wang added that he is confident that relations between the two parties and two countries will continue to advance and open up brighter prospects, with new highlights in bilateral cooperation in various areas.

For his part, Trung, also a member of the Secretariat of CPV Central Committee, said the Vietnamese party, state and people have deep feelings toward China, and the development of Vietnam-China relations is a strategic choice and top priority of Vietnam's foreign policy.

The Vietnamese side is satisfied with the positive development momentum of bilateral relations, he said, adding that both countries are socialist countries at crucial stages of their respective development.

Facing the complex and changing international landscape, Vietnam looks forward to closer high-level exchanges between the two sides to bring bilateral relations to a new stage of deeper, stronger, more comprehensive and more effective development, laying a more sound and solid foundation for the future of Vietnam-China relations, he said.

