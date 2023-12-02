China ready to make coordinated efforts with Vietnam to advance next stage cooperation: Wang Yi

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

HANOI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to take coordinated steps in the next stage of cooperation with Vietnam in all fields to ensure steady progress in the building of a China-Vietnam community of a shared future, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while meeting with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

Wang said China-Vietnam relations continue to develop at a high level, which not only benefits the people of both countries but is also conducive to regional and world peace and development.

Wang recalled that the leaders of both countries had agreed to cement China-Vietnam friendship and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle plan, charting the future course for deepening the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

At the 15th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation co-chaired with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, the two sides reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation in all fields, defined work directions for the next stage, and reached a new consensus on strengthening cooperation and promoting the sound and steady development of China-Vietnamm relations in all fields, Wang said.

Noting that China and Vietnam enjoy a deep traditional friendship and this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Wang said that while the Vietnamese side regards consolidating relations with China as its strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy, China also regards relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.

For his part, Thuong said both Vietnam and China are at a critical development stage, and enhancing bilateral cooperation will benefit each other's revitalization, pledging that his side is ready to work with China to continuously cement the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Thuong urged both sides to make thoughtful preparations for the important political agenda in the next stage and ensure full implementation of the consensus reached by the top leaders of both parties.

Noting that Chinese investment in Vietnam grew rapidly in the first 10 months of this year and bilateral trade maintained sound momentum, Thuong said he hoped both sides would further strengthen their cooperation in trade and investment, party-to-party exchanges, legislative institutions, local exchanges, youth, defense and security areas.

The two countries can also reinforce complementarity in seeking strategic synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle plan, and work more closely together in energy transition and critical infrastructure, Thuong said.

The Vietnamese side is ready for mutual support with China on international and regional affairs and is happy to see China achieve greater development and play a more important role in international affairs, Thuong said.

