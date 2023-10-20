Senior CPC official meets Vietnamese president

Xinhua) 08:37, October 20, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi met with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Beijing on Thursday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, said China always views Vietnam as a high priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the outcomes of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

Noting that Vietnam highly values its friendship with China, the Vietnamese president expressed the hope that both sides can enhance high-level exchanges and continue to elevate the friendly relations between Vietnam and China.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)