Vietnam's PM praises China's contribution to regional cooperation, prosperity

Xinhua) 10:30, September 18, 2023

NANNING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Sunday praised China's efforts to promote regional cooperation and common prosperity.

"ASEAN countries, including Vietnam, have always appreciated and highly valued China's important contribution to cooperation and common prosperity in the region," Pham Minh Chinh said at the opening ceremony of the 20th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He said China has played the role of a responsible major country and acted as a stabilizer of the regional economy through its efforts to open the market, expand investment and promote cooperation, even in difficult times.

As the global economy slowly recovers, the need for ASEAN and China to strengthen trade and investment is greater than ever, the prime minister noted.

