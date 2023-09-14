China, Vietnam pledge to strengthen law enforcement cooperation

Xinhua) 08:53, September 14, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- The ministers of public security of China and Vietnam have agreed to enhance law enforcement cooperation and signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday.

The two sides made the pledge at the eighth China-Vietnam public security ministerial meeting on cooperation against crime in Beijing.

Wang Xiaohong, a member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Public Security of China, co-chaired the meeting with To Lam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security.

Wang pointed out that the general secretaries of the two parties jointly drew a grand blueprint for the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era and provided important political guidelines for bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Since the seventh meeting, the public security ministries of China and Vietnam have achieved fruitful outcomes in maintaining political security, tracing fugitives and recovering assets, combating human trafficking and other areas, and completing various cooperation tasks, he said.

Wang stressed that China is ready to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and deepen cooperation in political security and cybersecurity. They will also strengthen practical cooperation in combating crimes, strengthen coordination and cooperation under multilateral frameworks, and enhance law enforcement capacity building to make a new and greater contribution to the security and stability of the two countries and the region at large.

For his part, To Lam said Vietnam is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges in law enforcement between the two countries, deepen law enforcement cooperation in various fields, and create a safe and stable social environment for the development of their respective countries.

Wang and To Lam jointly signed a MOU on cooperation between China and Vietnam in combating cross-border gambling.

