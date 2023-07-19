China's top legislator calls for enhanced cooperation with VFF

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with the President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien in Beijing on Wednesday.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, China and Vietnam have witnessed frequent high-level interactions and close exchanges among various sectors and at sub-national levels, and constant progress has been made in the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

China is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Vietnam, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, promote mutual understanding between the two peoples, and join hands in following a socialist path endowed with their respective characteristics, Zhao said.

He added that the NPC is ready to continue the exchanges with Vietnam's National Assembly and the VFF, promote cooperation at sub-national levels, and enhance experience exchanges on state governance, to better serve the aim of building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance.

Do Van Chien said that Vietnam is willing to further deepen cooperation with China and strengthen experience exchanges on state governance to work for new progress in the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

