China's top political advisor meets Vietnamese PM

Xinhua) 13:51, June 28, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two countries' leaders, the development of China-Vietnam relations maintained a positive momentum.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, join hands in following a socialist path suited to their respective national conditions, accelerate the modernization of the two countries, and jointly build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic significance, said Wang.

The CPPCC will strengthen solidarity and cooperation, and advance mutual learning with the Vietnamese side to better serve the two countries' socialist causes and the development of bilateral relations, said Wang.

Pham Minh Chinh, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, said China's massive achievements in building a strong country had become an engine for global economic growth, which Vietnam sincerely admires.

Vietnam expects to faithfully implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, deepen the unity and friendship between the two sides, and push Vietnam-China relations to a new level, he added.

