Chinese premier holds talks with Vietnamese PM

Xinhua) 08:32, June 27, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds a welcoming ceremony for visiting Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang held talks with visiting Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh on Monday in Beijing.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Li said, noting that under the guidance of the two countries' leaders, relations between the two parties and countries have maintained a sound momentum.

In a complex and volatile world, the two sides need to pay more attention to maintaining and developing bilateral relations, jointly advance the cause of socialism, work together to build an even closer community with a shared future, and inject more stability and positive energy into world peace and development, Li said.

He noted that China is willing to accelerate the alignment of development strategies with Vietnam, prioritize high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, make good use of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation mechanism, and coordinate and advance cooperation on law enforcement and security, the economy, trade and investment, science, education, culture and health.

China is willing to work with Vietnam to practice true multilateralism, strengthen coordination and cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral institutions, and deepen cooperation within the China-ASEAN and Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) frameworks, Li said.

He stressed that China is ready to work with Vietnam to manage differences through dialogue and consultation, promote practical maritime cooperation, accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and avoid taking actions that will complicate or escalate the situation.

For his part, Pham said that Vietnam always remembers China's great help during Vietnam's struggle for national independence and national development, and regards relations with China as the top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy.

Noting that China's development has made important contributions to regional and global stability and prosperity, Pham said Vietnam firmly upholds the one-China principle, and actively supports the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative. He said Vietnam is willing to deepen exchanges and cooperation with China in such fields as the economy and trade, investment, infrastructure construction, health, technology and people-to-people exchanges to achieve common development and prosperity.

Vietnam is willing to work with China to manage differences properly and maintain maritime peace and stability, he said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang holds talks with visiting Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)