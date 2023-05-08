China, Vietnam release 100 mln fish into Beibu Gulf

Xinhua) 13:31, May 08, 2023

NANNING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Agriculture authorities of China and Vietnam jointly released some 100 million fish and shrimps in the Beibu Gulf waters on Saturday afternoon.

The event, aimed at restoring fishery resources in the Beibu Gulf, jointly held by the two countries, took place in the border city of Fangchenggang, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

During this year's event, aquatic organisms of eight species, including black sea bream, yellowfin sea bream, and prawn, were released into the Beibu Gulf waters.

China-Vietnam fishery cooperation has a long history, and the positive interactions and cooperation between the two countries in this and other fields have brought tangible benefits to the people of both sides, Ma Youxiang, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, said at the event.

Since 2017, China and Vietnam have conducted five similar events in the Beibu Gulf, with over 226 million fish and shrimps released by China.

