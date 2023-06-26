Chinese FM meets with Vietnamese counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is accompanying Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on a visit to China, in Beijing, capital of China, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is accompanying the Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh on his visit to China, on Sunday in Beijing.

Noting that the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has entered a new era, Qin said China regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and attaches great importance to the prime minister's visit.

It is believed that the visit will inject new impetus into work to deepen China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperation, Qin added.

He called on both sides to strengthen strategic communication, accelerate the alignment of development strategies, and promote the greater development of bilateral ties.

Bui Thanh Son said that Vietnam regards relations with China as its top priority, pursues the one-China policy with a clear-cut stance, and firmly supports the development and growth of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

It is Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's first visit to China, Bui Thanh Son said, noting that Vietnam looks forward to deepening pragmatic cooperation and making more achievements in bilateral relations with China through this visit.

