Sino-Vietnamese political mutual trust enhanced

08:42, April 27, 2023 By XU WEI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat and head of the Organization Commission of the CPV Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping underscored on Wednesday the need for China and Vietnam to consolidate political mutual trust, bolster solidarity and cooperation, properly manage differences and jointly respond to risks and challenges.

Beijing and Hanoi should work toward the building of a bilateral community with a shared future dedicated to the cause of human peace and progress, Xi told Truong Thi Mai, head of the Organization Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during a meeting in Beijing.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on the two sides to continue arming themselves with the scientific theories of Marxism, deepening mutual learning and exchanges, building up the line of defense in ideologies and jointly advancing the socialist cause.

He noted that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Beijing and Hanoi, expressing his readiness to maintain close exchanges with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, to enhance political and strategic guidance on bilateral ties.

Xi made an appeal for both sides to stay people-oriented, further align their development strategies and projects, bolster the connectivity in infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges and promote education on their traditional friendship, a key step for the long-term growth of relations.

He highlighted the necessity to make all-out efforts to ensure the security of governance for both parties, safeguard national stability and development and stay committed to advancing the cause of human peace and progress.

It is important for both nations to strengthen unity and cooperation over international affairs, resolutely oppose hegemony and bloc confrontation, protect the dividends from regional peace and development and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

The visit by Truong Thi Mai, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat, followed a trip to China by Nguyen Phu Trong in late October.

She expressed her belief that the Chinese people, led by the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, will fulfill the various targets set out in the 20th CPC National Congress.

Hanoi has always seen the friendly cooperation with Beijing as a priority in its foreign policy, adhered to the one-China policy and remained steadfast in supporting China's reunification cause, she said.

She also expressed readiness to conduct closer high-level exchanges between the two parties, enable further alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and the "Two Corridors, One Economic Belt" initiative and bring the ties between the two states, two parties and the socialist cause forward.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)