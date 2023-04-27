Heads of organization departments of CPC, CPV hold talks in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:59, April 27, 2023

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, holds talks with Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat and head of the Organization Commission of the CPV Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, held talks with Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat and head of the Organization Commission of the CPV Central Committee, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Li said that China and Vietnam are friendly socialist neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, adding that China is ready to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, promote institutionalized exchanges between the organization departments of the two parties and push for greater development of China-Vietnam relations.

For her part, Truong Thi Mai expressed a willingness to strengthen inter-party exchanges with China and promote relations between the two parties and countries, as well as the development of the socialist cause.

Following the talks, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee and that of the CPV Central Committee.

Li Ganjie, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, holds talks with Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat and head of the Organization Commission of the CPV Central Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)