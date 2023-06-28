Chinese defense minister meets Vietnamese counterpart

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu on Tuesday met with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang in Beijing.

Li expressed the Chinese side's willingness to work with Vietnam to enhance high-level communications between the two militaries, improve mechanism building, and deepen practical cooperation.

Phan Van Giang said the Vietnamese side will continue to develop comprehensive strategic cooperation with China, and promote the ties between Vietnamese and Chinese militaries to a new level.

