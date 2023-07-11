Senior CPC official meets CPV delegation

July 11, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation headed by Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi met with a Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation headed by Nguyen Xuan Thang in Beijing on Monday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called on the two sides to implement the important consensus reached by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the CPV Central Committee, carry forward the fine tradition of friendship and mutual trust and intensify high-level exchanges.

Both sides should enhance theory and experience exchanges on party and state governance, advance practical cooperation in various fields, enhance people-to-people friendship and mutual trust, deepen cooperation on international and regional affairs, and push for steady and long-term growth of China-Vietnam relations, Cai said.

Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee, president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, said Vietnam highly appreciates China's development achievements under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

Nguyen Xuan Thang said Vietnam supports the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity and major global initiatives put forward by Xi, and is willing to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields through inter-party relations.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, held talks with Nguyen Xuan Thang earlier on Monday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, holds talks with Nguyen Xuan Thang, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, president of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, and chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

