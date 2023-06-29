Chinese vice premier stresses deepening trade collaboration with Vietnam

Xinhua) 09:45, June 29, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Wednesday called for closer economic and trade collaboration with Vietnam.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of a China-Vietnam economic forum held in Beijing.

China-Vietnam economic and trade cooperation has achieved fruitful results, with bilateral trade, investment, and regional cooperation achieving remarkable results, Liu said.

Liu stressed that China is ready to work with Vietnam to accelerate the synergizing of development strategies of the two countries and improve the quality and efficiency of trade cooperation and collaboration in production and investment.

The vice premier said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to strengthen multilateral and regional cooperation and promote the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to push China-Vietnam relations to new heights.

Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh said at the ceremony that Vietnam looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in trade, investment, and infrastructure construction.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)