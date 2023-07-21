China's top political advisor hopes for more cooperation with VFF

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien in Beijing, capital of China, July 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said this year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the VFF Central Committee to contribute more to achieving stability and development of the two countries and pushing bilateral relations to a new level, Wang said.

Do Van Chien said Vietnam takes developing friendly cooperation with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy and firmly pursues the one-China policy.

The VFF is willing to work with the CPPCC National Committee to deepen practical cooperation in various fields and push for more development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, added Do Van Chien.

