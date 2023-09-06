Senior CPC official visits Vietnam

HANOI, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Vietnam from Monday to Wednesday.

During the visit, Liu met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) Nguyen Phu Trong, and held talks with Le Hoai Trung, head of the CPVCC's Commission for External Relations.

Liu also held interaction sessions with representatives from Vietnam's think tanks, media and friendly organizations.

In the meetings, both sides pledged to implement the key consensuses reached at the highest level of leadership of the two parties to consolidate political mutual trust, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, deepen exchanges and mutual learning, and jointly address challenges.

The two sides also agreed to promote the bilateral relationship towards the goal of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future, and make joint efforts for the cause of peace and progress for humanity.

