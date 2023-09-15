Senior CPC official meets Vietnamese public security minister

Xinhua) 10:41, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, met with To Lam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, in Beijing on Thursday.

Chen said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Vietnam have developed bilateral relations based on mutual respect, equal treatment, and mutual benefit.

Noting that law enforcement and security cooperation is a significant part of China-Vietnam bilateral relations, Chen said it is hoped that the two sides will work together to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, continuously push forward the vigorous development of China-Vietnam law enforcement and security cooperation, and consolidate the security foundation of the China-Vietnam community of shared future.

For his part, To Lam said Vietnam is willing to push Vietnam-China law enforcement and security cooperation to a new level.

