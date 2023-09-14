Senior CPC official meets Vietnamese public security minister

Xinhua) 13:34, September 14, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with To Lam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi met with To Lam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, noted that both China and Vietnam are socialist countries led by communist parties and share common ideals, beliefs, and values.

"China is willing to work with Vietnam to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, consolidate traditional friendship, strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust and properly manage differences, and push the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a new level," he said.

Cai called on the public security ministries of China and Vietnam to strengthen political and security cooperation, jointly crack down on transnational crimes, deepen cybersecurity cooperation, balance development and security, and strive to serve the construction of a strategic China-Vietnam community of shared future.

To Lam positively commented on the relations between the two parties and countries, saying that Vietnam is willing to make joint efforts with the Chinese side to strengthen bilateral pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)