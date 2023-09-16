China-Vietnam tourism cooperation zone starts trial operation

Xinhua) 10:22, September 16, 2023

NANNING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The China-Vietnam Detian Waterfall cross-border tourism cooperation zone, with the Chinese part being the border city of Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, started trial operation on Friday morning.

According to the regional culture and tourism department, the trial operation period is from Sept. 15, 2023, to Sept. 14, 2024.

During the trial operation, tourists holding passports and exit-entry permits from the two countries are allowed to enter the zone.

After completion of the trial period, facilities will be further improved, business models enriched, and discussions held based on the results of cooperation and market demand.

The Detian Waterfall is the biggest cross-border waterfall in Asia.

