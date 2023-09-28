Senior CPC official holds talks with Vietnamese official

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, holds talks with Dinh Tien Dung, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam and secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Communist Party of Vietnam Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Yin Li, secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Beijing Municipal Committee, held talks with Dinh Tien Dung, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam and secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Communist Party of Vietnam Committee, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Yin, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that China and Vietnam are good comrades and good partners who share the same vision and destiny, and the strategic guidance of the general secretaries of their two parties is the strongest possible guarantee for the steady and long-term development of China-Vietnam relations.

It is hoped that the two sides will take this meeting as an opportunity to work together in implementing the important consensus reached by the general secretaries of the two parties, deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two capital cities, and promote the construction of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, he said.

Dinh Tien Dung said that Vietnam hopes to strengthen party-to-party exchanges and local cooperation with China to push bilateral relations to a new level.

