China's top political advisor meets senior Vietnamese official

Xinhua) 11:12, September 29, 2023

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Dinh Tien Dung, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam and secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Communist Party of Vietnam Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Dinh Tien Dung, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam and secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Communist Party of Vietnam Committee in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said China-Vietnam relations have maintained a healthy and stable development momentum under strategic guidance of the leaders of the two parties.

China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Vietnam, enhance exchanges between the two parties, jointly pursue modernization with distinct national features, and join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity, Wang noted.

Dung said that developing relations between the two parties and the two countries has always been a top priority of Vietnam, and Vietnam stands ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders and enhance political mutual trust and strategic cooperation.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Dinh Tien Dung, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam and secretary of the Hanoi Municipal Communist Party of Vietnam Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)