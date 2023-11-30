Chinese foreign minister to hold 15th meeting of China-Vietnam steering committee on cooperation

Xinhua) 16:26, November 30, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will be in Vietnam from Dec. 1 to 2 to hold the 15th Meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation at the invitation of Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.

