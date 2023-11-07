China, Vietnam to enhance inter-party exchanges, anti-corruption cooperation

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, holds talks with Tran Cam Tu, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the Committee's Inspection Commission, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official, Li Xi, held talks with Tran Cam Tu, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the Committee's Inspection Commission, in Beijing on Monday, vowing to enhance inter-party exchanges and deepen anti-corruption cooperation.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said that China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with Vietnam, enhance political mutual trust, continue the traditional friendship, expand practical cooperation and lead bilateral relations to higher quality, deeper levels, and wider areas.

China is willing to strengthen coordination with Vietnam on major international and regional issues and firmly safeguard world peace, fairness, and justice, Li added.

Li spoke about the CPC's efforts in party governance and combating corruption, adding the CPC is willing to enhance inter-party exchanges with the CPV, promote experience-sharing on the governance of political parties and countries, strengthen exchanges between discipline inspection and supervision departments, and deepen cooperation in anti-corruption multilateral mechanisms and judicial and law enforcement cooperation.

Tran Cam Tu said Vietnam always regards developing relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy. He added Vietnam is willing to work with China to increase high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, and deepen cooperation in discipline inspection, supervision, and anti-corruption.

