China's top legislator meets Vietnamese delegation

Xinhua) 15:08, November 07, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with a Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation headed by Tran Cam Tu in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the general secretaries of the two parties, China-Vietnam relations have always maintained a sound momentum for development.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Zhao said, noting that China is willing to work with Vietnam to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and push the relations between the two parties and two countries to a new level in the new era.

He stressed that the NPC of China is willing to maintain close exchanges at all levels with the Vietnamese National Assembly, share experience in governance and make positive contributions to building a China-Vietnam community of shared future.

Tran Cam Tu, a member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee and head of the Committee's Inspection Commission, said Vietnam is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two sides, strengthen the exchange of experience on party and state governance, deepen party building and consolidate people's trust and support for the party, the government and the socialist system.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)