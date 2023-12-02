China, Vietnam agree to jointly maintain peace, stability at sea

Xinhua) 13:49, December 02, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son during their meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

HANOI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son agreed during their meeting here on Friday to jointly maintain peace and stability at sea.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said during the meeting that like-mindedness and a shared future are the salient features of China-Vietnam relations. The two parties and the two countries have seen close high-level exchanges and frequent contacts like visiting relatives, which fully demonstrates the high level and special nature of China-Vietnam relations, he said.

China and Vietnam have the same social system and shared ideals and beliefs, Wang said, adding that defining a new positioning and setting new goals for the relationship will not only open up new prospects for the development of the ties, but also make new contributions to the cause of peace and progress of mankind.

Wang emphasized that the foreign affairs departments of the two countries should encourage, support and coordinate various departments and sub-national governments to implement the strategic consensus reached by leaders of the two parties, strengthen inter-party exchanges and exchanges of experience in governance, and usher in a new surge in practical cooperation in various fields.

China and Vietnam should actively promote mutually beneficial cooperation at sea, prevent the involvement of external forces, accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and make the South China Sea a sea of peace and cooperation, the Chinese foreign minister said.

In the international and multilateral arena, he said, China and Vietnam should closely coordinate and support each other to jointly uphold international equity and justice.

Bui Thanh Son said the party, state and people of Vietnam have special feelings for China, as the friendship between Vietnam and China is deeply rooted in people's hearts.

The Vietnamese side regards the development of relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority, Son said, adding that Vietnam hopes to promote the healthy, stable and lasting development of relations between the two parties and two countries, and elevate the ties to new heights.

He said the foreign affairs departments of the two countries may work closely together, play the role well in coordinating and promoting cooperation in various fields, strengthen high-level exchanges and exchanges at all levels, and deepen practical cooperation in agricultural products, connectivity, high science and technology, tourism, and other fields.

Son said the Vietnamese side is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the Chinese side in international and regional affairs, and support the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative.

China's ideals and initiatives are in line with the spirit of the United Nations Charter and the aspirations of all countries to build a better world, and are conducive to the cause of peace and progress of mankind, he said.

The Vietnamese side is willing to work with the Chinese side to maintain peace and stability at sea in accordance with the high-level consensus between the two countries, said the Vietnamese foreign minister.

The two sides also exchanged views during the meeting on international and regional hotspot issues of common concern.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)