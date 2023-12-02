China, Vietnam hold steering committee meeting on ties, cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, co-chair the 15th meeting of the China-Vietnam Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

HANOI, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam held the 15th meeting of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Friday.

The meeting, co-chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, was attended online and offline by the ministry and local leaders from both sides as members of the mechanism.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, said that this year is of special significance to both China and Vietnam, and the socialist causes of both countries have entered a crucial stage.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Vietnam, Wang said. Under the strategic guidance of both leaders, bilateral relations have been developing at a high level, and strategic cooperation has been comprehensively deepened.

The two sides have reached important consensus on upgrading bilateral relations, which will usher in a new stage of bilateral ties, said Wang.

China is ready to work with Vietnam to make good use of the steering committee for bilateral cooperation, a general management mechanism for overall coordination of bilateral cooperation, make overall planning for cooperation in the next stage and make positive contributions to advancing China-Vietnam relations in the new era, he said.

Noting that China-Vietnam relations have made great progress since the last meeting, Wang said effective high-level guidance, breakthroughs in practical cooperation, progress in maritime cooperation and strong multilateral support have laid a solid foundation for bilateral relations to enter a new stage.

Facing a world with changes and chaos, China and Vietnam should stay true to their original aspirations, remain united, firmly follow the path of peace, cooperation and development, and view the relations between the two parties and the two countries from the strategic perspective of promoting human progress and boosting the strength of socialism, he said.

The two sides should maintain high-level strategic communication, strengthen cooperation mechanisms in national defense, public security, and security, jointly build a mutually beneficial, stable and unimpeded production and supply chain system, and strengthen personnel exchanges, Wang said.

He called on both sides to work together to safeguard international equity and justice, practice genuine multilateralism, and support each other on issues concerning their respective major interests.

Wang also noted that both sides should abide by the high-level consensus, manage differences through friendly consultation, actively advance maritime cooperation, and safeguard the hard-won peace and stability in the South China Sea.

For his part, Quang said as a "comrade and brother," Vietnam supports China in playing an increasingly important role in safeguarding regional and world peace and stability.

Noting that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, he said the two sides have maintained close high-level exchanges, deepened political mutual trust and made progress in cooperation in such fields as trade, investment, transportation and science and technology.

Vietnam agreed with China on the overall vision of the development of bilateral relations in the next stage, Quang said, adding that Vietnam is ready to increase high-level exchange of visits and boost inter-party and parliamentary exchanges with China.

Both sides should give full play to the steering committee for bilateral cooperation, strengthen cooperation in diplomacy, defense and security, and promote cooperation in trade, investment and finance, as well as in agriculture, environmental protection, science and technology, tourism, education, and exchanges between local authorities, said the Vietnamese deputy prime minister.

Under the consensus reached between leaders of the two countries, Vietnam and China should properly manage differences and jointly push forward the consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, so as to build the South China Sea into a sea of peace and cooperation, he added.

Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination among relevant authorities to further promote their comprehensive strategic cooperation and lay a solid foundation for the new stage of bilateral relations.

