Chinese President Xi warmly welcomed upon state visit to Vietnam

Xinhua) 21:06, December 12, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Boeing 747 jet bedecked with the Chinese national flag made a graceful descent at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Tuesday noon.

Amidst the cheers of over 400 representatives from China and Vietnam, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, stepped out of the aircraft cabin, greeting the welcoming crowd with smiles and waves.

As the flags of both countries, along with the communist party flags featuring sickle and hammer, fluttered in the gentle breeze, Xi descended from the airstair.

Waiting at the red carpet laid out on the tarmac was Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who was anticipating the arrival of the esteemed Chinese guest at the airport.

Upon seeing Xi step off the staircase, Pham Minh Chinh extended his welcoming hands. The two leaders had a brief chat.

Other senior Vietnamese officials on the scene, including Phan Dinh Trac, a member of the Political Bureau, secretary of the Secretariat and chairman of the Commission for Internal Affairs of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, as well as Le Hoai Trung, secretary of the Secretariat and chairman of the Commission for External Relations of the CPV Central Committee, along with local representatives, also joined the greeting to the Chinese president.

Following the exchange of pleasantries, Xi and Peng were presented with bouquets of flowers by Vietnamese youths, symbolizing a cordial welcome.

"Welcome President Xi Jinping," cheered the crowd dressed in colorful ethnic clothing. In the friendly and enthusiastic atmosphere, Pham Minh Chinh walked Xi to a Hongqi limousine nearby.

Along the road adorned with red banners hailing "Long live Chinese-Vietnamese Friendship!" and "Deepen Friendship between Vietnam and China, Comrades as well as Brothers," Xi's motorcade traversed from the airport to the hotel.

Later in the day, Xi attended a welcome ceremony hosted by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong before the two leaders held a meeting.

In a written speech upon his arrival, Xi said China takes its relations with Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, adding that he looks forward to taking the visit as an opportunity to push bilateral relations to a new stage.

This was the first visit to Vietnam by Xi in six years, during which he and Trong are expected to jointly announce the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

