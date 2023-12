Discover Hanoi on immersive city walk

21:38, December 12, 2023 By Kou Jie, Peng Yukai ( People's Daily Online

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, pays a state visit to Vietnam from Dec. 12 to 13.

Join us and experience the wonders of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, on an immersive city walk.

