Discover Hanoi on immersive city walk
By Kou Jie, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 21:38, December 12, 2023
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, pays a state visit to Vietnam from Dec. 12 to 13.
Join us and experience the wonders of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, on an immersive city walk.
