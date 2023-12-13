Xi says China, Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on path of friendship, cooperation

December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Wednesday that China and Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on the path of friendship and cooperation from the strategic and long-term perspective of the relationship.

In his meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue, Xi said the two sides should ensure sound steering of the bilateral relationship, advance practical cooperation and properly managing problems and differences.

The announcement to build the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance sends a positive message of solidarity, friendship and common development between China and Vietnam as two socialist countries, Xi said.

Xi pointed out that in recent years, the National People's Congress of China and National Assembly of Vietnam have maintained good interactions and steadily enhanced exchanges and cooperation at various levels.

It is hoped that the two legislatures will further deepen exchanges and cooperation, draw upon each other's useful experience in legislation and supervision, do more to forge closer bonds between the two peoples, and contribute to improving the modernized governance systems and capabilities respectively and to cementing the popular foundation for building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Xi added.

For his part, Hue said that Xi and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong agreed on the new characterization of the elevated relationship between the two parties and two countries -- jointly building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

This takes forward the special friendship of camaraderie plus brotherhood forged by the older-generation leaders, and will steer the relationship in the direction of steady development in the long run and toward a brighter future, Hue said.

