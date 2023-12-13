China, Vietnam to strengthen security cooperation

Xinhua) 20:06, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam on Wednesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in traditional and non-traditional security fields.

Both sides will enhance cooperation in fighting terrorism and telecom network fraud, as well as in entry and exit control, immigration, illegal entry and exit, and hunt for fugitives, according to a joint statement issued here during the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

The two countries will also strengthen intelligence exchanges as well as experience sharing and cooperation in fighting external interventions and secessions, and guarding against reactionary and hostile forces' attempts of "peaceful evolution," "color revolution" and separatist activities.

Both sides also agree to strengthen cooperation in combating violations of religious and foreign NGO management laws, said the statement.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liu Ning)