Vietnam supports building community with shared future for mankind, China-proposed initiatives
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam supports building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, according to a joint statement issued by China and Vietnam on Wednesday.
These proposals and initiatives are aimed at safeguarding the common interests of humanity and committed to promoting peace, justice and the cause of progress for people of the world, reflecting the aspiration of people from all countries to build a better world, said the statement issued during the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.
China and Vietnam agree that the development of relations among countries should conform to the UN Charter, international law, and basic norms governing international relations, it said.
Countries should uphold mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolve differences through peaceful means, the statement added.
