Xi says China-Vietnam friendship's foundation lies among two peoples, future to be created by young people

Xinhua) 20:12, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here on Wednesday that the foundation of China-Vietnam friendship lies among their two peoples and the future of this friendship will be created by the young people.

Xi made the remarks while meeting with representatives of young Chinese and Vietnamese and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship, noting that the announcement of building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance is a major strategic decision.

Today's China and Vietnam prove the path they have chosen is the right one, he said, adding that the Asia-Pacific is the place which the two countries call home, and is a source of power driving global growth.

