Xi says China-Vietnam friendship's foundation lies among two peoples, future to be created by young people
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here on Wednesday that the foundation of China-Vietnam friendship lies among their two peoples and the future of this friendship will be created by the young people.
Xi made the remarks while meeting with representatives of young Chinese and Vietnamese and people who have contributed to China-Vietnam friendship, noting that the announcement of building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance is a major strategic decision.
Today's China and Vietnam prove the path they have chosen is the right one, he said, adding that the Asia-Pacific is the place which the two countries call home, and is a source of power driving global growth.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi returns to China after state visit to Vietnam
- China, Vietnam to strengthen security cooperation
- China, Vietnam to strengthen defense cooperation
- China, Vietnam to step up high-level contacts
- Vietnam supports building community with shared future for mankind, China-proposed initiatives
- China reiterates support for Vietnam's prosperity, development
- Xi urges implementation of China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance
- Peng Liyuan visits Vietnam National University, Hanoi
- FLASH: XI SAYS CHINA READY TO WORK WITH VIETNAM TO FIND LONG-TERM SOLUTION TO MARITIME ISSUES
- Xi says China, Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on path of friendship, cooperation
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.