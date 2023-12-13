Xi urges implementation of China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance

Xinhua) 19:09, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, said here Wednesday that China and Vietnam should join hands to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

To achieve that, Xi said the two sides should strengthen political guidance, enhance solidarity and cooperation, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, step up guidance on public opinion and properly manage differences.

Xi made the remarks in talks with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong.

Noting that the Vietnam-China ties have never been so comprehensive, profound and friendly as they are today, Vo Van Thuong said developing relations with China has always been the top priority and strategic choice of the party and government of Vietnam.

Vietnam-China ties are solid as rock, immune to estrangement and disruption by external forces, he said.

