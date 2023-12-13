China, Vietnam to strengthen defense cooperation

Xinhua) 19:22, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen defense cooperation.

The two sides agree to promote high-level exchanges between the militaries of both countries, and make good use of such channels as border defense friendly exchanges, defense and security consultations and defense ministry hotlines, according to a joint statement issued here during the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

Both sides will further strengthen cooperation in the defense industries, joint exercises and training, military medical and health services, UN peacekeeping and non-traditional security fields.

The two sides will also continue to deepen border defense cooperation, continue to carry out joint patrols in the Beibu Gulf and mutual visits of warships, and deepen cooperation and exchange mechanisms between their navies and coast guards, said the statement.

