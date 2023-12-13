China, Vietnam to strengthen defense cooperation
HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen defense cooperation.
The two sides agree to promote high-level exchanges between the militaries of both countries, and make good use of such channels as border defense friendly exchanges, defense and security consultations and defense ministry hotlines, according to a joint statement issued here during the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.
Both sides will further strengthen cooperation in the defense industries, joint exercises and training, military medical and health services, UN peacekeeping and non-traditional security fields.
The two sides will also continue to deepen border defense cooperation, continue to carry out joint patrols in the Beibu Gulf and mutual visits of warships, and deepen cooperation and exchange mechanisms between their navies and coast guards, said the statement.
Photos
Related Stories
- Peng Liyuan visits Vietnam National University, Hanoi
- FLASH: XI SAYS CHINA READY TO WORK WITH VIETNAM TO FIND LONG-TERM SOLUTION TO MARITIME ISSUES
- Xi says China, Vietnam, under new circumstances, should move forward on path of friendship, cooperation
- FLASH: XI SAYS TODAY'S CHINA AND VIETNAM PROVE THE PATH THEY HAVE CHOSEN IS THE RIGHT ONE
- FLASH: XI SAYS CHINA-VIETNAM FRIENDSHIP'S FOUNDATION LIES IN PEOPLE, FUTURE LIES IN YOUTH
- FLASH: XI SAYS ASIA-PACIFIC HOME TO CHINA, VIETNAM AND ENGINE OF GLOBAL ECONOMY
- Discover Hanoi on immersive city walk
- Chinese President Xi warmly welcomed upon state visit to Vietnam
- Chinese, Vietnamese youth voice hopes for enhanced friendship, bilateral ties
- Advancing China-Vietnam friendship through language
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.