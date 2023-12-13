China, Vietnam agree to expand bilateral trade

Xinhua) 20:13, December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam on Wednesday agreed to take concrete measures to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner.

The two countries will give full play to the role of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the China-ASEAN free-trade zone, and enhance cooperation on the platforms of the China International Import Expo, the China-ASEAN Expo, the China Import and Export Fair to expand exports of each other's competitive products, according to a joint statement issued here during the state visit to Vietnam by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president.

China will actively promote the access procedures for Vietnamese agricultural products including fresh coconuts, frozen fruit products, oranges, avocados and other fresh fruits, medicinal plants and meat products, while Vietnam will actively promote the import of Chinese sturgeon.

Vietnam supports China's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership on the basis of meeting standards and procedures. The two sides will work together to well implement the RCEP and promote regional economic connectivity, said the statement.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liu Ning)