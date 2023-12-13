China, Vietnam to participate in building global clean energy partnership

Xinhua) December 13, 2023

HANOI, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Vietnam agreed to actively participate in building the Global Clean Energy Cooperation Partnership, according to a joint statement issued by China and Vietnam on Wednesday.

The two sides agree to deepen cooperation in areas such as biodiversity conservation, climate change mitigation, and new energy vehicles, it said.

China welcomes Vietnam's participation in activities related to the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition, the statement added.

