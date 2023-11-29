Home>>
Trending in China｜'Horse-faced skirt' embodies traditional Chinese elegance
(People's Daily App) 16:34, November 29, 2023
The mamianqun, literally “horse-faced skirt,” is a traditional dress that originated during the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Its exquisite design features colorful pleated silk that creates a stunning visual effect. The distinctive name comes from an ancient fortress design feature of broad, trapezoid-shaped tower walls, which resemble horse faces. These are represented by the skirt’s flat front and back. This skirt holds a special place among enthusiasts of traditional Chinese costume, known as hanfu, as it embodies an impressive elegance and sophistication.
