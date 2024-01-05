Home>>
Trending in China | Indigo-dyed cloth
(People's Daily App) 16:07, January 05, 2024
Indigo dyeing has a history in China that stretches back millennia. The dye‘s distinctive blue color comes from indigo leaves, which are fermented in rice alcohol with wild plants and lye. The resulting dye is then applied on cotton or silk cloth. To produce detailed patterns, textile makers pre-treat fabric with various dye-resistant materials such as stenciling paste, as well as hand-paint designs in wax batik.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
