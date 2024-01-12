2024 Harbin Fashion Week kicks off

Xinhua) 08:57, January 12, 2024

Models present creations at the Harbin Fashion Week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The 2024 Harbin Fashion Week kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

Models present creations at the Harbin Fashion Week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The 2024 Harbin Fashion Week kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A model presents creations at the Harbin Fashion Week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The 2024 Harbin Fashion Week kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A model presents creations at the Harbin Fashion Week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The 2024 Harbin Fashion Week kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

Models present creations at the Harbin Fashion Week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The 2024 Harbin Fashion Week kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Wang Dayu)

Models present creations at the Harbin Fashion Week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The 2024 Harbin Fashion Week kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A model presents creations at the Harbin Fashion Week in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 11, 2024. The 2024 Harbin Fashion Week kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

